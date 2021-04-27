Joanne M. Spahr, 75, of Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Thornwald Home, Carlisle.

Born July 8, 1945 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Jeanne (Matthew) Paukner. She was married to the late Donald E. Spahr who passed away on April 1, 2021.

Joanne graduated from Central Dauphin East High School. She retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. Joanne especially like traveling and camping, which she did with family and friends for many years.

She was a member of St. Mathias Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle Springs and the North MIddleton Senior Citizens Club. In retirement she enjoyed oil painting of landscape scenes. As a resident of the Church of God Home in Carlisle she was President of the Residential Council.

Joanne is survived by her son: Michael Spahr, sister-in-law Treva Myers, daughter-in-law Amanda Spahr (David) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son David Edward Spahr in 2015.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 followed by the funeral service at 12:30 PM in the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Vicar Marty Jo Irvin-Stellabotte will officiate. Interment will be in LeTort Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthias Church, 3500 Spring Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.