Joanne E. Kimmel, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Thornwald Home.

She was born July 29, 1934, in Carlisle to the late James W. and Margaret (Steigleman) Bohn and was the widow of Richard L. Kimmel who passed in 2017.

Joanne graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1953. She enjoyed playing her clarinet in the high school band. Joanne was a charter member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ. She was a very active member who sang in the choir, played in the bell choir, taught Sunday School, and served as an elder in the consistory. Joanne served as a troop leader when her daughters were girl scouts. She retired from CH Masland and Son after 31 years of employment and was member of the Masland 25-year club.

She is survived by one son, Richard L. "Rick" Kimmel Jr. (wife Wendy) of New Bloomfield; two daughters, Cheryl L. (husband Thomas) Swartz of Carlisle and Tammy J. (husband William) Snyder of Carlisle; ten grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Joanne was preceded in death by her six siblings, Phillip and Harvey Bohn, Sophia Shughart, Margaret Nunemacher, Madelyn Manfred, and Joyce Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 3240 Spring Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Timothy Dugan officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joanne to St. Matthews United Church of Christ.

