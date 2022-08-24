Joanne Barrick

September 09, 1937- August 22, 2022

Joanne Barrick, also known to many as Grammy Jo, went home to be with her Lord on August 22, 2022 at her home in Newville (Doubling Gap). She was born September 9, 1937 to the late Robert and Etta Varner.

She married Henry (Skip) Barrick on November 10, 1954. Joanne was employed at Reeve's Hoffman, Kinney Shoe, and The Market Cross Pub.

She belonged to Zion United Church of Christ, Newburg, where she was a faithful member. Joanne had many friends, some of her closest being Donna Myers, Gene and Monica Hershey and Clyde and Betty Rotz.

Joanne is survived by three children Edgar A. Barrick and wife Phyllis of Carlisle, Tommy E. Barrick and wife Sharon of Newville (Doubling Gap), and Linda Bretz and husband Dave of New Bloomfield, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Joanne is also survived by one sister, Shyrl Carothers of Boiling Springs, one sister-in-law Sarah Varner, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Varner and one great grandson, James David Collins.

A graveside service will be held Friday August 26, 2022 in Westminster Cemetery at 11 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice 2300 Vartan Way Suite 270 Harrisburg PA 17110 or Zion United Church of Christ 20 Zion Road Newburg, PA 17240.