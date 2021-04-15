Joan M. Kenyon

Joan Marie Pesek made her entrance into this world on April 7, 1938. Born to Joseph and Barbara Pesek, Joan enjoyed her early childhood days on East 139th Street in Cleveland with her older brother Don.
She graduated from Holy Name High School, and worked at Bell Telephone in Cleveland before marrying Tim Kenyon, on June 10, 1968. The two relocated twice, once in Kentucky where she worked for the Lexington Herald. They eventually settled in Carlisle where Joan raised her 4 children and worked at the Carlisle Sentinel in sales and retired from EDS.
Joan fought and survived both lung and pancreatic cancer. She prevailed for 6 years with no pancreas before her earthly journey concluded on April 14. We know that she's catching up with old friends and family in Heaven.
Tim Kenyon, her husband of 51 years, preceded her in death in January of 2019. She is survived by brother, Don, and her loving children: Timothy J. Kenyon, Mechanicsburg; Judy M. McCauley (Michael), Chelsea, Alabama; Laurie Ann Houston (Dave), Carlisle; and Bradley J. Kenyon (Crystal), Lancaster. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Philip McCauley, Tim Kenyon, Haley Stark (Sean), and Ethan Houston, as well as her great grandchildren Camden, Marek, and Pippa. Joan also leaves behind her best friend Stella Dermott.
Sunday morning coffees with all the girls at McDonald's will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. Friends are also invited to attend a walk-through viewing on Tuesday from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.
Maximum capacity during gatherings at the funeral home is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Patrick's Church at the address above or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Joan's name at www.pancan.org.
