Joan M. Kenyon

Joan Marie Pesek made her entrance into this world on April 7, 1938. Born to Joseph and Barbara Pesek, Joan enjoyed her early childhood days on East 139th Street in Cleveland with her older brother Don.

She graduated from Holy Name High School, and worked at Bell Telephone in Cleveland before marrying Tim Kenyon, on June 10, 1968. The two relocated twice, once in Kentucky where she worked for the Lexington Herald. They eventually settled in Carlisle where Joan raised her 4 children and worked at the Carlisle Sentinel in sales and retired from EDS.

Joan fought and survived both lung and pancreatic cancer. She prevailed for 6 years with no pancreas before her earthly journey concluded on April 14. We know that she's catching up with old friends and family in Heaven.

Tim Kenyon, her husband of 51 years, preceded her in death in January of 2019. She is survived by brother, Don, and her loving children: Timothy J. Kenyon, Mechanicsburg; Judy M. McCauley (Michael), Chelsea, Alabama; Laurie Ann Houston (Dave), Carlisle; and Bradley J. Kenyon (Crystal), Lancaster. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Philip McCauley, Tim Kenyon, Haley Stark (Sean), and Ethan Houston, as well as her great grandchildren Camden, Marek, and Pippa. Joan also leaves behind her best friend Stella Dermott.