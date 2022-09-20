Joan M. Eshenour

June 12, 1934- September 19, 2022

Joan M. Eshenour, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Church of God Home.

She was born June 12, 1934, in Carlisle to the late Amos and Ethel (Hippensteel) Jones. Joan was the widow of Harry Stouffer Eshenour who passed in 2013 after they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

She worked as a cook at the Carlisle Area School District for over 30 years before her eventual retirement. Joan was also a homemaker for many years and loved caring for her family and raising her children. She was a past member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and currently attended Mt. Rock United Methodist Church. Joan was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Old Bellaire Chapter #375. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and quiet time with her husband at their cabin in Three Square Hollow.

Joan is survived by three sons, Harry "Steve" (wife Lori) Eshenour III of Duncannon, Randall L. Eshenour of Newville, and Bryan (wife Dawn) Eshenour of Carlisle; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Dean Jones of Carlisle, Arthur (wife Ginny) Jones of Boiling Springs, and Lee (wife Faye) Jones of Carlisle. In addition to her parents and her husband, Joan was preceded in death by two sisters, Leila Tritt and Doris Wolf.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan to Mt. Rock United Methodist Church, 598 Mt. Rock Road Newville, PA 17241.

