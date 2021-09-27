Joan L. Romig, 84, died peacefully on September 10, 2021 in Mechanicsburg. She was the daughter of the late John F. and Norma (Pyott) Romig of Downingtown. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth.

Joan was a graduate of Moore College of Art and Design. She taught art at several schools including Harrisburg Academy. She will be most remembered for her drawings of Pennsylvania historic buildings which appeared on tea towels, stationary, coverlets, designs for commemorative pins, and pewter plates. She was interested in Pennsylvania history and family genealogy. She was an active member in many organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonies, Pennsylvania Historical Society, Mechanicsburg Woman's Club, and she attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She was most generous with her time and talent for a good cause.

Joan is survived by her sister, Jane Keener; several nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Jean Keefer; her "go to guy," Bill Hesse; and many other friends who were part of her Mechanicsburg family. We will all miss her witty observations and wry sense of humor.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 2 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.

