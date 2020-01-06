Joan "Jo" E. Bollinger, 83, of Carlisle, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born on December 14, 1936, and married Benjamin A. Bollinger on July 10, 1976. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1997. She is survived by her son, Russell Stine and wife Chris; her granddaughter; two great granddaughters; three sisters; one brother; her dog, Holly; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her second husband, Jo was preceded in death by her first husband, Russel R. Stine; four sisters; and one brother. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
