Joan Gard Baird

December 30, 1931- May 09, 2022

With great sorrow, the family of Joan Gard Baird announces her death, at home, on May 9, 2022.Joan was born into an Army family at the Ft. Ethan Allen, Vermont affiliated hospital. She was one of three children born to Robert G. and Ruth W. Gard. The children, by order of appearance, were Robert G. Jr., Joan W., and WilliamBruce (deceased). Joan, with her family, served at numerous stations during her life, including Heidelburg, Germany, where, in 1954, she met and married Niven J. Baird, an officer with the 2d Armored Division. They enjoyed 68 years together, and provided three loving children. They are Niven J. Jr. (Jamie), Robert Bruce, and Lindsay Dare.

She was very active in the typical life of a career wife, especially serving as Director of Red Cross volunteers at many Army posts. Letters of Appreciation from many Commanding Generals lined the walls of the study in her home. Having been a swimmer, she, with her husband Niven, participated as a swimming coach at meets with

her sons, both of whom were noted for exceptional efforts at university. She also was a talented horse rider, and she, with daughter Lindsay Dare, spent afternoons and weekends riding at the Carlisle Barracks post stable, and following retirement, around her home outside Carlisle. Her knowledge and interest with horses, led her to be appointed as a Director, U.S. Cavalry Association.

The Ewing Brothers Funeral Home has been asked to provide for her post-death needs, and all religious services will be accomplished privately.