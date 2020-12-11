Joan F. Bobb died peacefully at the age of 91 with her devoted husband Raymond by her side at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved by her entire family. She was born on May 2, 1929 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Kenneth M. and Marian (McCarter) Fagan.

She was a 1947 graduate of Carlisle High School. Joanie was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Carlisle. She served on the executive board of the then Jr. Civic Club, served as chairman of the Mothers club. She served on the aquatic committee of the Y.M.C.A., the board of directors of the PA State Antique Association, and chairman of the PA State Certified Appraisers. She served as a volunteer for 29 years on the Borough of Carlisle Shade Tree Committee. Joanie was on the Parks and Recreation board for 10 years and was vice-chairman for 5 years. She was awarded the "Roy Hoffman Volunteer of the Year" award in 1995, and the first ever "Life-Time Achievement" award for dedication in promoting and fostering the Shade Tree program in the Borough of Carlisle in 1999. A tree was planted in honor of "The Tree Lady, Joan Bobb 1989-1999" for her 10 years of service on the Parks and Recreation Board. She and her husband were lifetime members of the Cumberland County Historical Society where Joan volunteered for several years.