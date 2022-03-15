Joan Arnold Evans died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. The daughter of Stephen and Helen Trier, Joan was born on April 2, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the widow of James K. Arnold and James W. Evans and is survived by her children Christine, Kenneth, and Matthew; her grandchildren Derek, Lukas, Samuel and Elizabeth; step children James, Jeffrey, Beth and Andy; six step grandchildren; and a large chosen family of friends.

Joan was a graduate of West Orange High School (New Jersey) and Dickinson College, Carlisle. A former employee of Historical Times and the Patriot News, Joan taught skiing at Ski Roundtop and was an avid equestrian for many years. She enjoyed extensive traveling in the United States and Europe throughout her life. A master gardener through the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, Joan crafted beautiful gardens wherever she lived and was an accomplished painter of natural landscapes and objects. She also served as a volunteer for many organizations, including the Foreign Policy Association of Harrisburg, Homeland Center, the Central Pennsylvania Literary Council, the Beaufort Hunt, and the Lower Paxton Township Parks and Recreation Committee.

Joan requested that those wishing to make memorial gifts do so to the Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Drive, Suite 905, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or the Penn State Cancer Institute Hope for Healing Fund, Penn State University, Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, Hershey PA 17033-0852.

Final arrangements will be at the discretion of the family, with a gathering of family and friends at her home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.