Joan A. Barnes

April 08, 1934- February 10, 2023

Joan A. Barnes, 88, of Carlisle passed away Friday January 10, 2023 in her home.

She was born April 8, 1934 in Philadelphia a daughter of Vernon R. and Dorothy A. Adams Yaggie.

Joan had worked for Troy Laundry, and Hope Station both of Carlisle.

Mrs. Barnes is survived by four sons Richard L. Barnes and his wife Herlinda, Wayne B. Barnes and wife Barbara, Randall A. Barnes, and Douglas E. Barnes and his wife Suzette, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; one brother Warren Yaggie and one sister Evelyn Yaggie.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Raymond and Ralph Yaggie.

A visitation will be held Saturday February 18, 2023 from 9:30 to 10 AM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Station 149 W. Penn St. Carlilse, PA 17013.