Jo Ann Keller, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at home with loving family by her side. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Fred J. and Violet M. (Martin) Hurley and the widow of William D. Keller who passed away on February 29, 2020. Jo Ann was a 1956 graduate of Carlisle High School. She retired from C. H. Masland & Sons after many years of service. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Carlisle. She is survived by one daughter Brenda J. (Bradley) Robinson of Carlisle, twin sons, William W. (Karen) Keller, Sr. of Carlisle and James D. (Michael Wogan) Keller of New Bloomfield, two sisters, Barbara Gossert of Carlisle and Susan Copenhaver of Daphne, AL, two grandchildren, William W. Keller, Jr. and Heather M. Keller, one great-granddaughter Delaney H. Blumenstein, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Charlene Mellot of Newville and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the wonderful I.C.U. nurses and staff at Carlisle UPMC for taking care of mom. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Matt Plant officiating. Burial will be in LeTort Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 420 Park Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.