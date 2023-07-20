Jimmie R. Foster

May 25, 1943 - July 13, 2023

Jimmie Ray Foster, 80, of Carlisle, died Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence.

Born in Huntingdon, PA he was the son of the late Oliver and Marguerite (Beasom) Foster and the husband of 57 years to Rosemary (Buckus) Foster.

Jimmie served in the US Army Reserves and the Pennsylvania National Guard.

He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Accounting and worked for Budget Plan, Huntingdon, Haskins & Sells and Ampco, both in Pittsburgh, was president of Shephard & Niles, Montor Falls, NY and retired after 20 years of owning his own practice, J.R. Foster & Associates, Pittsburgh.

Jim's zest for life was apparent in everything he did, whether it was walks with his wife, working in his garden or workshop, or time spent with his kids, grandkids, neighbors or friends. His sense of humor and infectious smile will be missed by all.

In addition to his wife, Jimmie is survived by his daughter: Margaret Di Gennaro; his son: Thaddeus Foster; his grandchildren: Maria and Luca Di Gennaro, Sophie and Clair Foster; his daughter-in-law: Shawn Foster; his sister: Audrey John; his nieces: Abby Corbin, Mary Lou Bennett, Cathleen Tubo and Louanne Hoffman as well as his nephew: Robert Rodgers.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service 11 AM Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle.

Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmie's name may be made to: St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 3810.5