Jimmie Overstreet, 79, of Gardners, PA, passed away on January 13, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born July 28, 1942, in Tampa, Florida.

Jimmie was the owner of Unicom Services where he retired after 10 years and was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed reading, camping, and college football.

Jimmie is survived by his loving wife, Eva (Biblis) Overstreet of Gardners; children, Bryan Overstreet (LeAnn), Angela Reibsane (Mike), and Michelle Wonders (Mike); eight grandchildren; and his dog, Tebow. He was the oldest of nine brothers and sisters.

Per Jimmie's wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.