Jessica Marie Keck, age 32, of Carlisle died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Carlisle, PA on June 13, 1988 to Jeffrey S. and Deedra Shearer Keck.

You may remember Jessica as a cafeteria aid in the South Middleton School District. She is survived by her mother and father, her companion, Jamie L. Music, one son, Gavin, two daughters, Chasity and Serenity and her sister Rebecca L. Keck all of Carlisle.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle. There will be a visitation at the funeral on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Social distancing and masks are required for your attendance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.