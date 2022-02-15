Jess E. Brownawell, 92, of Business 220, Bedford, PA formerly of Carlisle passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Somerset County, PA.

Mr. Brownawell was born in Shermans Dale, Perry County, PA on June 1, 1929, son of the late William "Billy" Brownawell and Minnie (Sheriff) Brownawell.

He was the widower of Janet (Kiner) Brownawell. She preceded him in death in 1997.

He is survived by son- Jack E. husband of Barbara (Hauck) Brownawell, Bedford; son- Randy husband of Evelyn Brownawell, Carlisle; son- Tom husband of Angel Brownawell, Carlisle; daughter- Deb wife of Mike Gelsinger, Mt. Holly Springs; and son- Tracy widow of Peggy Brownawell, Mechanicsburg; 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, sister- Betty widow of Lee Rhoades, Carlisle and brother- Dave husband of Phyliss Brownawell, Shermans Dale. Jess was preceded in death by his daughter- Sandy Wright.

He worked in Carlisle at Frog Switch Manufacturing for 37 years.

Jess loved getting in a car and going for drives.

He was affiliated with Youngs United Methodist Church in Shermans Dale.

Interment at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

