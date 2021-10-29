Jerry W. Swartz, 69, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on October 27, 2021, in Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born October 21, 1952, in Elliottsburg, Perry County to the late Charles R. and Beulah (Casner) Swartz.

Jerry was a self-employed contractor and built many homes in Cumberland Valley. Prior to being a contractor, he had his own cleaning business; Swartz Cleaning. He enjoyed going to the shooting range and his favorite thing in life was hanging out with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Knaub) Swartz; three children, Jerry Swartz Jr. (Trish) of North Carolina, Melissa Swartz Rice (Jeff) of Louisville Kentucky, and Brian Swartz of Virginia; seven grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and sister, Alma Weaver. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Swartz.

A funeral service will be held at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM with pastor Stephen Salisbury officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service. Burial will be held at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.