Jerry Lee Byers

November 29, 1951- October 12, 2022

Jerry Lee Byers, 70, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery, 2 Watts St, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Jay Westbrook officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

