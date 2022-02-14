Jerry L. Shoemaker, 79, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center.

He was born May 9, 1942, in Shippensburg to the late Jesse and Edna (Swanger) Shoemaker.

Jerry managed the Monroe Farms in Monroe Township for over 28 years. After retiring from the farms, he drove truck for Keurig / Dr. Pepper for more than 10 years and drove Cumberland Valley school students for Miller and Sons currently. Jerry loved the outdoors and when he was able to find free time, he often spent it hunting or fishing. He was a life member of Monroe Fire Company. Jerry was also part of the ambulance crew and a former Captain of the Fire Police in Monroe Township.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Shoemaker of Mechanicsburg; four children, James Foltz Jr. (wife Beverly) of Harrisburg, David (wife Debra) Shoemaker of Boiling Springs, Lori (husband Dana) Gossert of Carlisle, and Jodie Hocker of Mechanicsburg; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and three siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Terry Shoemaker; and three siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jerry to Monroe Fire Company, 1225 Peffer Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.