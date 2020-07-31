× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry L. Anderson, 56, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on August 5, 1963 in Carlisle to Vernon and the late Donna (Gresham) Anderson.

Jerry was a graduate of Big Spring High School and went on to receive an associate degree in Electrical Engineering . He was owner/operator of Anderson Wiring Systems. His memberships included: VFW Post 7343, Mt. Holly Springs, American Legion Post 421 of Newville and Eagles Aerie 1299 of Carlisle. Jerry loved music and family was very important to him. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his fiance, Judy Wagner of Mt. Holly Springs; daughter, Kristian Wilt of Loughman, FL and son Jeremy Anderson of Boiling Springs. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Izabelle, Jayda, Adalynn, and Sophia; sister, Debbie; and brothers, Chris and Dale.

A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. The family asks that you dress in your favorite biker t-shirt and jeans. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.