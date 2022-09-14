Jerry E. Logan

March 17, 1942- September 11, 2022

Jerry E. Logan age 80, passed away at UPMC West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was born March 17, 1942 in Carlisle, PA. son of Arthur Logan Sr. and Jennie Pearl Myers.

Jerry worked for Quaker Oats in Shiremanstown, PA. for 32 years before his retirement. Jerry enjoyed hunting ,4 Wheeling and traveling with his wife Sally to visit his daughter Tina and grandchildren Tyler and Emily.

Jerry and his wife Sally shared 47 years together and he will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father , grandfather and brother who was there to always give them a helping hand with what they needed.

Jerry was a member of the Carlisle Fish and Game Club and the Cumberland Valley Sportsman Association.

Jerry is survived by his wife Sally of 47 years, his daughter Tina Logan, and grandchildren Emily Field and Tyler Logan and his wife Kayla. He is also survived by his brothers Alfred and Gary Logan. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Edward, Arthur, Paul, and Richard Logan. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Thelma Harman, Evelyn Sims, Betty Jelskey and Doris Rupp.

No Services are planned.

Memorial Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013 You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com