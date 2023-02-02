Jerry (Dunbar) Knouse

1934 - 2023

Jeraldine 'Jerry' L. (Dunbar) Knouse, 88, of Lititz, PA, passed away recently at Moravian Manor ommunities surrounded by her loving family. Jerry never wanted a party to end, and for weeks before her passing, devoted family and friends showered her with love and honored her wishes. In the home her father built in Braeburn, PA, and with her older brother Jim anxiously awaiting, she was born to James A. and M. Irene (Burford) Dunbar along with her identical twin Jacky.

After graduation from Grove City College in 1954 she first worked as a paralegal in Orlando, FL, and then as a secretary to the VP of Alcoa in New Kensington, PA. After her marriage to her loving husband Albert in 1961, she devoted herself to raising her three children, providing a warm and hospitable home to family and friends, and devoted countless volunteer hours to myriad organizations.

She loved the community and friends of Newtown, PA, where Al and Jerry raised their children nd she was a deacon, elder and committed member of Newtown Presbyterian Church. After Al's etirement they moved to Lititz, PA, in 1999 to be closer to their grandchildren scattered throughout Central PA and there became a deacon, volunteer and committed member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Additionally, she was active in P.E.O. and Lititz Woman's Club and loved the women with whom she fellowshipped.

Rooted in their faith, she and Al dedicated themselves to a life of serving others locally and also ent on multiple mission trips to Malawi, Africa.

But what most people will remember Jerry for is inviting aromas of culinary creations emanating rom her kitchen, a dining room table set just right, and a house full of people - the more the merrier. She loved holidays, especially Thanksgiving. She was in her element cooking for forty-plus people gathered in her home on those cold November days, creating warm memories that will echo for generations through her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her gift was hospitality and she did it well.

She and Al also enjoyed traveling internationally, frequently veering off the beaten path to xperience different cultures and make new friends around the world. On these trips they were requently accompanied by their like-minded explorers Mike and Jacky Ferguson, Jim and Mary Dunbar, Walt and Rita Knouse and other dear friends.

She had the unique experience of having an identical twin who was also her best friend. From he womb they shared a profound connection that was more than a physical similarity. It was deep, spiritual and sometimes magical. Their families are beneficiaries of this intimacy and the abundant joy experienced at overflowing holiday gatherings, or even at the bedside of this elegant woman, is their legacy. Their beautiful lifelong bond was shared by their husbands who were also best friends. And the four of them, bound by a love of God and for each other, modeled lives of loving and serving others.

And for Jerry and Al, this often meant traveling 300 miles in the opposite direction to visit an old riend or a relative because it was 'on the way'; or driving several hours to see one hour of a grandchild's event; or traversing cross-country to make sure a hurting soul knew they were loved. Together their incessant energy and devotion to the people in their lives was singularly inspiring. This commitment to bringing joy to others, in turn, brought Jerry great joy. And, in her final days, she often reflected on this abundance and said, 'We had a great life.'

Jerry is survived by her husband, Albert B. Knouse, Sr.; her sister Jaqueline L. Ferguson of arlisle, PA; her dear sisters-in-law Mary C. Dunbar of Olmsted Township, OH, and Lois K. Woodward of Bluebell, PA; her three children, Albert B. Knouse, Jr. (Kathy), of Elliottsburg, PA; Jacqué L. Reapsome (Jon) of Carlisle, PA; Matthew D. Knouse (Kelly) of Lititz, PA; eight grandchildren, Matthew R. Knouse of Philadelphia, PA; Sara G. Weaver (Josiah) of Elizabethtown, PA; Jenna L. Biter (Drew) of Raeford, NC; Luke A. Knouse of Philadelphia, PA; Maddison L. Reapsome of Lititz, PA; Abigayle V. Knouse of Lititz, PA; Caleb R. Reapsome of Carlisle, PA; and Benjamin K. Knouse of Lititz, PA; and two great grandsons, Jerry (Dunbar) Knouse, Calihan M. Weaver and Alasdair N. Weaver of Elizabethtown, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother James A. Dunbar of Westlake, OH; her brother-in-law James 'Mike' Ferguson of Carlisle, PA; and her nephew James S. Ferguson of Carlisle, PA.

Memorial services to be held at Moravian Manor on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:30 AM. As the wife of a military veteran, her ashes will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements are by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport, PA. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent in her name to her beloved alma mater Grove City College, 100 Campus Dr., Grove City, PA 16127 or online at http:/www.giving.gcc.edu/