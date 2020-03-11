Jerome S. Guise, 34, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 while fighting a house fire in Monroe Township. He was born on February 15, 1986 in Carlisle, PA to Randy and Rebecca (Devinney) Guise of Driftwood, PA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerome worked at DHL in the receiving department for over 10 years. He was a 17 year member of Citizen's Fire Company #1 of Mt. Holly Springs, PA and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents, Jerome is survived by his children, Kayla and Wyatt Guise and Zayden Sheaffer, all of Carlisle, PA; maternal grandparents, Carl Devinney of Spring Run, PA and Nancy Fox of Jacksonville, FL; and siblings, Jesica Skvarka of Dillsburg, PA and Tiffany Musgrave of Driftwood, PA.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the CEFC Church, 290 Petersburg, Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Kevin Hughes officiating. A visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Citizens Fire Company #1 of Mt. Holly Springs, 100 Chestnut St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 or to the Jerome Guise Memorial Fund, F&M Trust Bank, 3 E. First St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Donations to the memorial fund may also be dropped off at any F&M Trust Bank location. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Guise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.