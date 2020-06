Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

Jeremy A. Fleisher, 46, of Lebanon, PA passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in WellSpan York Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in CEFC Church, 290 Petersburg Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Anthony DeRosa officiating.