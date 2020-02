Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jennifer Lynn Kimmel, 44, of Loysville died Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00pm at Tressler Memorial Luthern Church. 3581 Shermans Valley Rd, Loysville. Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until start of service. To view the entire obit visit lochstampforfh.com.