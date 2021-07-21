Jennifer A. Fritz

Jennifer A. "Jenny" Fritz, age 42 of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.

She was born December 23, 1978, in Phillipsburg, NJ to Judith A. (Piperato) Hipple and the late Edward John Wambold.

In addition to her mother, Jenny is survived by her stepfather Richard Hipple; brothers Michael (wife Jill) Alexis, Edward (wife Michelle), Timothy (wife Angie), Mark (wife Ashley) and Thomas (wife Emily) Wambold and her very special cat Baby. She is also survived by Mary Wambold, Edward's wife along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jenny was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents James and Betty Piperato and paternal grandparents John and Margaret Wambold.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00AM at the Lighthouse Church of God, 910 Cavalry Rd., Carlisle with Pastor Charlene Ramirez officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Letort Cemetery in Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with the funeral expenses can be made to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.