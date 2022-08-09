Jennie Morda

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
February 08, 1928- August 07, 2022

Jennie C. (Plocha) Morda, 94, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the Cumberland Crossings Nursing Home. She was born February 8, 1928, in East Vandergrift to the late Frank Plocha and Josephine (Nawrochi) Morda and was the widow of Walter Edward Morda Sr.

Jennie worked for Allen Dairy as a sales associate then later for McCoy's Electronics where she was a laborer. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, gardening, and needlepointing. For over 50 years, she lived on Ladnor Lane in Mt. Holly Springs. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Walter Morda (Jean) of Newville, John Morda (Susan) of Carlisle, and Christine Needham (Harold); five grandchildren, Timothy, and Andrew Morda; and six great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews and extended family and friends from Ladnor Lane and Cumberland Crossings. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Bridget Morda; and three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E Pomfret St, Carlisle, PA 17013. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services and burial will be held in the St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

