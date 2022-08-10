Jennie C. Morda

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Dr, Carlisle, PA 17015. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services with luncheon following mass then burial will be held in the St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E. Pomfret St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.