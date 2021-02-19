Jem Gray Hockenberry, age 83, of Carlisle, PA passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born January 8, 1938 in Spring Run, PA to the late Kenneth G. and Mary Jane (McAllen) Hockenberry.

Jem served from 1956-1963 in the United States Army Reserve. He retired as an Area Foreman from PPL in 1995 after 36 years.

Jem was a member of the Middlesex United Methodist Church in Carlisle, member, and past Master of St. John's Lodge No. 260 F&AM and was also a member of Harrisburg Consistory Valley of Harrisburg and the Zembo Shrine of Harrisburg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 yrs. Shelby J. (Heckendorn) Hockenberry; two sons Brinton (wife Beverly) of Harrisburg and Kendal(wife Deborah) of Shermans Dale; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers William (wife Mary) and Larry (wife Patricia); sister Betty Jane (husband Fred); sister-in-law's Nancy and Joanne. In addition to his parents, Jem was preceded in death by his son Keith and brothers Donald, Richard, Robert, and Barry.