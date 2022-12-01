Jeffrey Wilson

January 04, 1965- November 21, 2022

Jeffrey Wilson, 57, of Newburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1965, in Carlisle, PA, to the late Dallas and Marlene (Bream) Wilson Sr.

Jeffrey worked for Highland Tires. He was a jack of all trades; he was always willing to learn new things and lend a hand. He loved animals, collecting knives and swords, woodworking, corvettes, comic books, skulls, dragons, and video games. Also, he enjoyed spending time with his late brother, Scott.

Surviving is his sister, Dawn Stengel; brother, Dallas Wilson, Jr., niece, Tasha Wilson (Fiance, Jason Etter), and other numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Scott Wilson.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 5:00 PM In the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.