Jeffrey W. Rudolph

Jeff graduated from Boiling Springs High School, class of 1967 where he excelled in track and played football. He attended Kutztown College, Holyoke College and HACC. Jeff served in the United States Air Force and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. He was a military Air Force policeman and served his country proudly during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1970. After he was honorably discharged in 1972, he served his community by working in law enforcement. Jeff continued his career at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department and Carlisle Police Department before he became a North Middleton Township Police Officer. He later became the Chief of Police and served the citizens of the township in 1980 until 2011. Jeff was a lifetime member of the Boiling Springs VFW Post 885, where he was commander for several years, NRA, FOP, PA Association of Police Chiefs and St. Patrick Church, Carlisle.