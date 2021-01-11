Jeffrey Merle Wallace (1/18/1969 - 1/9/2021), passed peacefully from this world, through the Shadow of Death, and into the waiting arms of Jesus Christ.

Born to Mary Jane (Lauver Wallace) King and Allen Wallace on January 18, 1969 in Carlisle. Jeff was a remarkable young man who never allowed his handicaps to hold him back. During his 51 years he touched many lives. He worked for 26 years at the Center for Industrial Training in Mechanicsburg. He won a multitude of medals participating in the Special Olympics. Jeffrey loved to travel with his family across the United States.

He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in the class of 1990, a member of the Carlisle Church of the Brethren, and often attended the Zion United Church of Christ, Newburg. Jeffrey loved anything Pittsburgh Steelers or Scooby-Doo and was a fan of Penn State Football.

In addition to his mother, Jeff leaves behind to celebrate his life, his stepfather, Lyle H. King; two sisters, Cynthia A. (John) Zubritsky and Lorie L. (Joe) Myers; one stepsister, Debbie (Steve) Ramirez; one stepbrother, Dennis (Beth) King; stepmother, Nona Wallace; nine nieces and nephews; four great-nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, and his stepbrother, David King.