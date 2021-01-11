Jeffrey Merle Wallace (1/18/1969 - 1/9/2021), passed peacefully from this world, through the Shadow of Death, and into the waiting arms of Jesus Christ.
Born to Mary Jane (Lauver Wallace) King and Allen Wallace on January 18, 1969 in Carlisle. Jeff was a remarkable young man who never allowed his handicaps to hold him back. During his 51 years he touched many lives. He worked for 26 years at the Center for Industrial Training in Mechanicsburg. He won a multitude of medals participating in the Special Olympics. Jeffrey loved to travel with his family across the United States.
He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in the class of 1990, a member of the Carlisle Church of the Brethren, and often attended the Zion United Church of Christ, Newburg. Jeffrey loved anything Pittsburgh Steelers or Scooby-Doo and was a fan of Penn State Football.
In addition to his mother, Jeff leaves behind to celebrate his life, his stepfather, Lyle H. King; two sisters, Cynthia A. (John) Zubritsky and Lorie L. (Joe) Myers; one stepsister, Debbie (Steve) Ramirez; one stepbrother, Dennis (Beth) King; stepmother, Nona Wallace; nine nieces and nephews; four great-nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, and his stepbrother, David King.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with his mother, Rev. Mary Jane King officiating. A private burial will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing for friends and family will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Wallace Service Hoffman at 1pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021 or later. A service celebrating Jeffrey's life will be announced at a later date and all will be invited to attend.
Jeff will always be loved and missed, but never forgotten. He will be a part of our hearts until the day we join him forevermore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jeffrey to your local food bank.
