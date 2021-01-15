Jeffrey Keith Walsh

Jeffrey K. Walsh, age 62 of Carlisle died unexpectedly on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 18, 1958 in Lehighton, PA to the late Edward P. Walsh and Linda D. Kirkendall Frey of Carlisle and was the widower of Barbara Mellott Walsh who passed in 2011.

You may remember Jeff from Walsh's Lawn and Landscaping of Carlisle.

He is survived by his loving mother, Linda D. Frey, and brother, Brian E. and his wife Valerie Walsh both of Carlisle and his two nephews and his niece.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of his family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

