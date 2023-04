Jeffrey G. Conway, age 75, of Carlisle, passed away April 12 at his home. Surviving are his children Chris Conway and wife Jill Conway, Janna Brandt and husband Jason Brandt, David Conway and wife Jennifer Conway. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kellen, Presley, Alyssa and Cassidy, and his wife Leslie Conway. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.