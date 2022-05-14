Jeanne Snyder Martson

November 28, 1926- May 10, 2022

Jeanne Snyder Martson, 95, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Chapel Pointe, in Carlisle, on her late husband's birthday.

She was born November 28, 1926, in Carlisle to the late Creigh and Helen Wolfe Snyder. She was the widow of William F. Martson to whom she was married for 70 years. Mr. Martson was a founding shareholder of Martson Law Offices, Carlisle PA.

Jeanne graduated from Carlisle High School, class of 1944. She was an active member of the Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary and in the 1960's and 70's she participated in the "Annual Auxiliary Follies". She was an active member, along with her late husband Bill, of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club (Port Charlotte), Florida, where she and Bill would spend winters for over 45 years. She and Bill enjoyed boating on the west coast of Florida; Jeanne as First Mate, Bill as Captain. She was a member of the Carlisle Country Club since the 1950's, an avid painter and a bridge player with various groups in Carlisle and in Florida playing into her early 90's. Jeanne will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Jeanne is survived by two sons, William F. "Rick" Martson, Jr., Esq. and his wife Sue, of Molalla, OR and Stephen C. Martson, Esq. and his wife Wendy, of Carlisle; three grandchildren: W. Creigh Martson, Esq. and his wife Shannon, of Mechanicsburg, Nathan B. Martson and his wife Ellie, of Biggs, CA, and Alexander F. Martson and his wife Joanna of Portland, OR; and 7 great-grandchildren: Jackson, McKenna, Wyatt, Alaysia, Tucker, Hana, Louise as well as her sister: Sandra S. Eckenrode, of Carlisle. Her family affectionally called her "Nan".

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Creigh Snyder, Jr. and her grandson, Bradford W. Martson and a daughter in-law, Deborah Martson.

The family of Jeanne would like to express their deep appreciation to the dedicated staff of Chapel Pointe for the loving care they gave Jeanne over the eight years she was a resident.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Steve Motter officiating. Private internment will be at the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the: Jeanne Snyder Martson Painting Studio, at the - Carlisle Arts Learning Center, 38 W. Pomfret Street, Carlisle, Pennsylvania 17013.

