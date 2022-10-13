Jeanne I. Cohill

November 09, 1936 - October 11, 2022

Jeanne I. Cohill, 85, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Chapel Pointe Nursing Home. She was born November 9, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Earl W. Kuhn and Maude (Guise) Kuhn and was the widow of Jack Cohill Sr., who passed away in 1995.

Surviving are her children, Jack Jr, Brian and Dennis Cohill; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren She will be missed by all those who have known her.

Graveside services will be held for Jeanne on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery, 2 Watts St, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Mark Sweeney officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs.