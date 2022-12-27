Jeanne B Hair

January 27, 1932- December 23, 2022

Jeanne B. Hair, 90, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, in her home. She was born January 27, 1932, in Gardners, PA, to the late Oren and Ivy (Glass) Bream and was the widow of David L. Hair, Jr.

Jeanne worked for CH Masland and Sons. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs, Greater Harrisburg Sweet Adelines, and the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are her children, Diane H. (Gary) Morris of Boiling Springs, Douglas L. (Kathy) Hair of Boiling Springs, Denise L. (Barry) Sanno of Mt. Holly Springs, and Daniel L. (Linda) Hair of Carlisle; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Barry) Gibb of Carlisle. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughter, Dixie L. Hair.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Steven Salisbury officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be held in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 1901 N 5th St, Harrisburg, PA 17102, and Otterbein United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.