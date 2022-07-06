Jeanette M. Sheffield

April 19, 1928- July 03, 2022

Jeanette M. Sheffield, 94, of Carlisle, PA passed away on July 3, 2022, at Church of God Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Crestview, Florida daughter of Columbus Shellie Matthews and Myrtice Scott Webb Matthews. She was a graduate of Crestview High School and attended Florida State University and Stetson University. She worked for the government for many years and retired as Deputy Administration Officer at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

She was married to Command Sgt.Maj. Isaac Bascom Sheffield who preceded her in death in 1995. Jeanette and Isaac had two daughters, Linda S. Bolton who preceded her mother in death in 2018 and Elaine Haag (David) who resides in Carlisle, PA. Jeanette had one brother, Shellie Webb Matthews who also preceded her in death. Jeanette is survived by granddaughter Melissa Knudson and great granddaughter Lily Jae of North Augusta, South Carolina and grandson John Stephen Bolton, Jr. (Karen) and great granddaughter Audrey Pearl of Henrico, VA.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a strong and courageous southern lady. Everyone loved her southern accent and her smile. She will be missed but we are grateful she is in her eternal heavenly home.

There will be a private family graveside burial at Barrancas Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.

Donations in memory of Jeanette M. Sheffield can be made to Dickinson College, Memo: Elaine and David Haag ,73 Scholarship Fund or to AAAA Scholarship Foundation Inc. for the CSM Isaac B. Sheffield Memorial Scholarship Fund, established by Linda and Steve Bolton in memory of her father.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.