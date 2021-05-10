Jeanette M. Long, age 82, of Carlisle died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Cumberland Crossings of Carlisle.

She was born in Carlisle, PA to the late Rene G. and Edith P. Myers Mallein and was the widow of David H. Long, Jr.

Jeanette had retired as a secretary from the Randolph Paving Company in Carlisle. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1956. In her free time Jeanette enjoyed visiting tea houses, shopping and going to the casinos.

She is survived by her two loving children, Karen J. McAlister (companion Keith Hockensmith), Carlisle and Keith D. Long (wife Sherri), and their two daughters, Sophia and Sarah of New Cumberland, three brothers, and one sister.

As per Jeanette's wishes there will not be a service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

