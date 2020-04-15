× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeanette M. Frey, the former Jeanette Lehman, 90, died Tuesday April 14, 2020.

She was born February 5, 1930 in Newville the daughter of Edward J. and Mabel Whistler Lehman.

She was the widow of Glenn W. Frey who passed September 15, 2009.

She had worked at the Newville Shirt Co., Reeves Hoffman, and G.S. Electric, and cleaned houses for people after retirement. Mrs. Frey was a member of the Newville First Church of God. She had kept welfare children in the 1950's.

She is survived by two daughters Beverly and husband Steven Rhoades of Carlisle, and LoLonhi and husband David Gettle of Newville; four grandchildren Stacy & Pat Doane, Tracy & Doug Mersch, Jeffrey & Jill Gettle, and Shelly Gettle & Nathan Powell; nine great grandchildren; and one sister Shirley Richion of Los Gatos, CA.

Predeceased were her siblings Wilbure Lehman, Dorothy Hykes, Harriet Miller, Donald Lehman, Louise Kessler, Guy Lehman, and Kenneth Lehman.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

To send online condolences please visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com

