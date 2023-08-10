Jean R. Starner

April 11, 1932 - August 5, 2023

GARDNERS - Jean R. Starner, age 91, of Gardners, passed away August 5, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was born April 11, 1932 in Carlisle to the late Robert and Dorothy (Murtoff) Beam. Jean was widowed by her husband, Virgil Starner. She attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, enjoyed crocheting and her flower beds and loved her cats.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Connie Adams of Bendersville and Luann Fix of Gardners; grandchildren, Angie Stine, Tyler VanMetre, Tessa Kime, Nerissa Shepard and Blane Adams; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Beam of Gardners and sister, June Cline of Gardners.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street, Bendersville, PA 17306.

A Viewing will be held at Dugan Funeral Home on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 12:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Pastor Eric Snyder will officiate the service. Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband at Uriah Church Cemetery.

