Jean R. Adams, 102, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born on July 27, 1918 in Carlisle Springs and was a daughter of the late Samuel B. and Anna Laura (Wheeler) Henry and the widow of W. Ritter Adams who passed away on February 28, 2005. Jean graduated from Carlisle High with the Class of 1937 and the former Carlisle Commercial College. Jean worked many years in the office for Kruger Dairy, Carlisle. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle. She is survived by daughters, Virginia (James) Hertzler and Carole (Phil) Shevlin, both of Carlisle, sister-in-law Rosella Henry of Carlisle, son-in-law Cloyd Miller of Carlisle, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by brothers, Robert W., Lee A. and Frank J. Henry, sister Sarah A. Garrett, stepson William R. Adams, Jr. and stepdaughter Joyce Miller. Private services will be held in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, PA. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Jean's virtual service will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84718166243.