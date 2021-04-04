Jean Patricia Peck

Jean Patricia (Keller) Peck, 84 of Boiling Springs, PA went to be with the Lord on Friday April 2nd 2021 at 8:55am, at the UPMC Hospital in Carlisle. She was born at home in Drytown to the late Carson & Wilda (Blosser) Keller and was the widow of Richard Peck. Before passing away, she enjoyed spending time with her companion Jake Hagerman of McSherrystown.

After graduating from Carlisle High School in 1954 she worked as a secretary for Cumberland Valley Roofing for 29 years. She retired from Messiah College in 2015. Jean loved listening to hymns and sung for the Sweet Adelines music group. She was a member of Letort United Methodist Church.

Her family meant everything to her and was the most important thing in her life. She is survived by her daughter Christine (Bill) Hedrick of Boiling Springs, and step-son Richard (Candace) Peck of Newville, grand-children Laci-jean (Brian) Graham of Carlisle, Paige Miedrich of Carlisle, great-grandchildren Parker, Paisley, Piper, Cooper & Collyns, step grand-children Matthew (Dawn) Peck of El Paso TX, Gretchen Woodward of Carlisle, Nikki Bollinger of Mechanicsburg, 11 step great-grandchildren, sisters Donna Brucker of Cropsey, IL, Kay Minnich of Mt. Joy, Carol George of Carlisle, & Martice Hockley of Carlisle.

Jean was preceded in death by brothers Richard, Kenneth, William, Eddie, and Carson Keller.