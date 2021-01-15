Jean L. Wilcox, 86, Carlisle, PA died January 13, 2021, at her home.

Born October 23, 1934, in Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ellis and Helen (Mellott) Carmack.

Jean was a former employee of Carlisle PX and Wentzels, Carlisle. She enjoyed crafts and cooking.

Surviving family include her husband, Russell A. Wilcox, whom she married November 14, 1962. Four children, Cathy J. (Raymond) Houser, Fayetteville, PA, Karen L. (Gary) Ostrander, Carlisle, Lori D. (John) Bressler, Duncannon, PA, Ricky A. (Elizabeth) Wilcox, Plainfield, PA, step daughter, Debbie K. Booth, Camp Hill, PA, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, a brother, John E. (Jessie) Carmack, Mercersburg.

Jean was preceded in death by a son, Steven R. Wilcox and a brother, Gary R. Carmack.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday January 19, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, with Pastor Garry L. Culler officiating.

Viewing one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.