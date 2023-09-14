Jean Elizabeth Shatto

Aug. 27, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2023

Jean Elizabeth Shatto, 80 years of Shermans Dale entered into rest on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 27, 1943, in Denver, CO, to the late Harry and Helen (Bowman) Lind. She was the widow of Donald "Short" Shatto. She worked for many years on her family's Christmas Tree farm. She enjoyed her cats, shopping on QVC, watching NASCAR, and her favorite pastime, mowing the grass.

Surviving are three daughters: Chris Jones (Rick) of Shermans Dale, Tracie Reapsome (Jed) of Loysville, and Nikki Koser (Dirks) of Blain; six grandchildren: Aaron Murray (Marissa), Courtney Reapsome (Andy Vazquez), Kelsey Clendenin (John Koons), Evan Murray (Kelly), Dalton Reapsome (Sarah), and Drayton Koser (Allison Gingrich); three step-grandchildren: Ricky Jones, Jr. (Megan), Sharon Gouak (Jon), and Hunter Jones; seven great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; special friends: Marian "Doats" Shatto and Donna Geesaman; and loyal neighbor, Bev Zeigler. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Ryne Reapsome; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Infusion Nurse, Tammy Murphy, for her friendship with Jean and dedication to the care she provided over the years.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, in the Boyer Family Funeral Home, New Bloomfield. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Westminster Memorial Garden, Carlisle.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Shermans Dale Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 142, Shermans Dale, PA 17090 or Perry County Animal Rescue, 379 Sugar Run Road, Millerstown, PA 17062.