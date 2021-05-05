Jean E. "Jean Bean" Barbour, 74, of Carlisle, passed away, while surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born June 26, 1946 in Carlisle to the late Harry and Miriam (Coover) Lippert.

Jean attended Carlisle High School before working in accounting at both the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home and Cumberland Crossing Retirement Community. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1299 Ladies Auxiliary where she bowled in the Friday evening women's league. Jean loved spending time with family and her many friends. She enjoyed gardening, lawn work, and watching basketball and the Washington Redskins.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Garry S. Barbour of Carlisle; one son, Mathew S. Barbour; one grandson, Seth Barbour of Carlisle; two brothers, Gary (wife Wendy) Lippert of Newville and Lester Lippert of Carlisle; one sister, Doris Lippert of Carlisle; one sister-in-law, Audrey Lippert of Carlisle; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Mt. Holly Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.