Jean B. Stoudt, 84, of Carlisle, PA peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. She was born April 18, 1937, in Newville, PA to the late Clarence and Monnie (Graham) Stoudt.

Jean was formerly employed by Bedford Shoe as a top stitcher for many years and retired in 1996. She was a dedicated member of the South Fairview First Church of God.

She is survived by her companion, Ronnie Fenton of Newville; her son, Donnie (Kim) Wise; grandchildren, Marty Wise, and Michelle Britton; two step-grandsons, Joshua Romito and Preston Thomas; six great-grandchildren; her niece and caregiver, Patsy Hamilton, who loved her dearly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by siblings Kenneth Stoudt, Marian Walker, Paul Highlands, Robert Highlands, Edith Kuntz, and Ethel Mixell.

The family would like to extend great appreciation to all the staff at Green Ridge Village in Newville for the loving and tender care they provided to Jean throughout her stay for the past two and a half years.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the South Fairview First Church of God with Reverend Kevin Dunlap officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service. A luncheon for family and friends will be held following the service to celebrate Jean's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Rd, Newville, PA 17241 and/or Green Ridge Village, 210 Big Spring Rd, Newville, PA 17241. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.