Jay N. Rudy, 69, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete announcement.