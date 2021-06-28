Jay L. Reed

Jay Lamont Reed, age 77, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was born in Chambersburg Pennsylvania to the late Ralph Reed and Margaret Jane Peters. He was raised by Ernest Daniel Peters and his mother Margaret Jane Peters.

He graduated from Shippensburg Area Senior High School in 1961 and attended Columbia College in Denver. He joined the Army after school where he served for twenty (20) years in Foreign Services including Korea and Vietnam. He was an avid sports fan. He loved watching his favorite teams (Denver Broncos, Penn State and the Hershey Bears). He loved to golf, travel and most of all spend time with his family.

He is survived by his children daughter Crystal Bittinger from Pennsylvania, son Jason and wife Elaine from Florida. He is also survived by his twin brother Ray and wife Dorothy Reed, sisters Anna and husband Stan Kordela and Esther and husband Sherm Mason, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Sassy.

A celebration of life will take place on Friday July 9, 2021 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, Pa. 17013 from 12-1pm. Followed by a service and burial with military honors at 2:30 pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, Pa. 17003 with Reverend Stan Kordela officiating.