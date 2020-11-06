Jason P. Fenicle, Sr. age 49 of Carlisle, PA died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Carlisle, PA on January 30, 1971 to Donald E. and Pamela D. George Fenicle of Carlisle, PA.

Jason was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator with PENDOT in Carlisle. He was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1990. He was a member of the Carlisle Eagles Aeire #1299 and the N.R.A. Jason enjoyed riding his harley, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Pamela Fenicle of Carlisle, his wife, Barbara A. Rigler Fenicle of Boiling Springs, son, Jason P. Fenicle, Jr. of Newburg, two daughters, Felicia S. Nelson of Newville, Tessa R. Fenicle of Carlisle, his companion Kimberly A. Staub and her children, Michael and Tyler of Carlisle, two sisters, Dana L. Best of Mechanicsburg, Melissa D. Cucuzza (husband Tony) of Mechanicsburg, and his two grandchildren, Aria and Bryson Fenicle. Also surviving Jason are his many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald E. Fenicle, Jr.